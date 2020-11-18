Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION BOM4 GJ-LD ACCIDENT Guj: 10 dead, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara Vadodara: At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. DEL11 MODI-ACCIDENT PM Modi expresses grief over road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara that left at least 10 people dead and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy.

DEL8 VIRUS LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 89-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. BOM8 MH-KANGANA-LD POLICE Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police again Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 and 24 respectively over their "objectionable comments" on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

MDS5 KL-FLYOVER-MLA-ARREST IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam Kochi: Former Kerala minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju was on Wednesday arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, official sources said here. DEL10 JK-AVALANCHE Avalanche hits Army post in J-K, soldier killed Srinagar: A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

BOM5 MP-COWS-CHOUHAN MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection: Chouhan Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD TEACHERS SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies for 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per the results it declared in May this year. LGD6 DL-HC-SUDARSHAN TV HC says Sudarshan TV matter pending in SC, refrains from entertaining plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the issues in the plea challenging the Centre's approval for Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme were already being looked into by the Supreme Court, and it was not going to examine the matter.

FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM COVID-19 has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism: India New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism and spreading religious hatred, India has said at the UN, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, asserting that the United Nations must speak decisively and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way. By Yoshita Singh FGN3 US-TRUMP-HOMELAND-OFFICIAL Trump fires top Homeland Security official who said election was most secure in US history Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired a top Homeland Security official who last week said that the November 3 presidential election was the most secure one in America's history. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-POWER Transfer of power will be orderly and happen right on time: top Republican leader Washington: The transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden’s administration would be "orderly" and happen "right on time," according to a top Republican leader and Senator Mitch McConnell. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-CHINA-DALAI LAMA China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama: US Washington: China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama, according to a top US diplomat, asserting that the Tibetan Buddhists have successfully picked their spiritual leader for hundreds of years. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-FB-TWITTER-CONGRESS FB, Twitter CEOs testify before Congress, defend handling of disinformation in US prez election Washington: The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have testified before a powerful Senate Judiciary Committee of Congress where they defended their handling of disinformation in the closely-fought US presidential election. By Lalit K Jha..