PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:05 IST
Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION BOM4 GJ-LD ACCIDENT Guj: 10 dead, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara Vadodara: At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. DEL11 MODI-ACCIDENT PM Modi expresses grief over road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara that left at least 10 people dead and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy.

DEL8 VIRUS LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 89-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. BOM8 MH-KANGANA-LD POLICE Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police again Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 and 24 respectively over their "objectionable comments" on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

MDS5 KL-FLYOVER-MLA-ARREST IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam Kochi: Former Kerala minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju was on Wednesday arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, official sources said here. DEL10 JK-AVALANCHE Avalanche hits Army post in J-K, soldier killed Srinagar: A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

BOM5 MP-COWS-CHOUHAN MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection: Chouhan Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD TEACHERS SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies for 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per the results it declared in May this year. LGD6 DL-HC-SUDARSHAN TV HC says Sudarshan TV matter pending in SC, refrains from entertaining plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the issues in the plea challenging the Centre's approval for Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme were already being looked into by the Supreme Court, and it was not going to examine the matter.

FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM COVID-19 has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism: India New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism and spreading religious hatred, India has said at the UN, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, asserting that the United Nations must speak decisively and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way. By Yoshita Singh FGN3 US-TRUMP-HOMELAND-OFFICIAL Trump fires top Homeland Security official who said election was most secure in US history Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired a top Homeland Security official who last week said that the November 3 presidential election was the most secure one in America's history. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-POWER Transfer of power will be orderly and happen right on time: top Republican leader Washington: The transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden’s administration would be "orderly" and happen "right on time," according to a top Republican leader and Senator Mitch McConnell. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-CHINA-DALAI LAMA China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama: US Washington: China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama, according to a top US diplomat, asserting that the Tibetan Buddhists have successfully picked their spiritual leader for hundreds of years. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-FB-TWITTER-CONGRESS FB, Twitter CEOs testify before Congress, defend handling of disinformation in US prez election Washington: The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have testified before a powerful Senate Judiciary Committee of Congress where they defended their handling of disinformation in the closely-fought US presidential election. By Lalit K Jha..

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on WednesdayThey said people in some areas burst firecrackers dur...

Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a ben...

SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has implored the SABC Board to consider all possible options with an aim to preserve jobs at the public broadcaster.Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on ...

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.Bahrains foreign minister, Ab...
