Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmark's minister for food and agriculture said on Wednesday he would step down due to a lack of confidence from fellow lawmakers following an illegal order to cull the country's farmed mink.

"I have today informed the Prime Minister that I wish to resign from the Government. I realize that there isn't the necessary support for me among the parliamentary parties," Food and Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen said on Twitter. The move comes as the government is facing its biggest crisis yet during the pandemic after it illegally ordered the culling of all farmed mink earlier this month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including a new, mutated strain.

"It is wise that Mogens Jensen is retiring. There was no other way forward," political leader of government ally Socialists People's Party, Pia Olsen Dyhr said on Twitter.