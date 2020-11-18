Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmark's minister for food and agriculture said on Wednesday he would step down due to a lack of confidence from fellow lawmakers following an illegal order to cull the country's farmed mink. "I have today informed the Prime Minister that I wish to resign from the Government. There was no other way forward," political leader of government ally Socialists People's Party, Pia Olsen Dyhr said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:49 IST
Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmark's minister for food and agriculture said on Wednesday he would step down due to a lack of confidence from fellow lawmakers following an illegal order to cull the country's farmed mink.

"I have today informed the Prime Minister that I wish to resign from the Government. I realize that there isn't the necessary support for me among the parliamentary parties," Food and Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen said on Twitter. The move comes as the government is facing its biggest crisis yet during the pandemic after it illegally ordered the culling of all farmed mink earlier this month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including a new, mutated strain.

"It is wise that Mogens Jensen is retiring. There was no other way forward," political leader of government ally Socialists People's Party, Pia Olsen Dyhr said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office revises list of mailing service countries

The South African Post Office SAPO has revised the list of countries to which their mailing service is available. The changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues ...

Turkey urges discipline ahead of new COVID-19 curfews

Turkeys government urged tight discipline on Wednesday as the country prepared for new weekend curfews, online schooling and limits on restaurants and cafes that are to begin Friday evening and last through year end to contain the pandemic....

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days....

Pipavav cuts terminal handling charges for empty containers

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday said it has cut terminal handling charges for empty containers by a quarter to help the exporters, facing container shortage for overseas shipments. The charges have been revised downward from November 16 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020