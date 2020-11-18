Left Menu
Nadda to hold first meet on Thursday with BJP leaders given charge of states last week

Nadda had last week named these leaders who were given the charge of the party affairs in states and Union territories across the country, in a list which also saw work allocation among the new team of the party's national office-bearers, who were named in September. A host of political issues, including the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

BJP president J P Nadda will hold his first meeting with the leaders who have been put in charge of various state units of the party on Thursday as he works to tone up the organisational machinery for a string of crucial Assembly polls in the first half of the next year. Nadda had last week named these leaders who were given the charge of the party affairs in states and Union territories across the country, in a list which also saw work allocation among the new team of the party's national office-bearers, who were named in September.

A host of political issues, including the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are likely to be discussed at the meeting. While the saffron party has long eyed West Bengal, where it has never been in power and has been a marginal force for long before rising to become the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress in last year's Lok Sabha polls, it has its task cut out in Assam, where it is in power.

The BJP leadership also senses an opportunity in Tamil Nadu, where the two Dravidian parties -- the ruling AIADMK and the DMK -- are the principal contenders for power, and has long nursed the hope for a Hindutva consolidation behind it in Kerala, where the ruling Left front and the opposition Congress-led UDF have been the two primary groupings..

