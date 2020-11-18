Left Menu
Will do everything to ensure free and fair election without violence in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said he will do everything in his power to ensure that the people of West Bengal get a free and fair election without violence.

ANI | Murshidabad (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:22 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addressing a press conference in Murshidabad on November 18. . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said he will do everything in his power to ensure that the people of West Bengal get a free and fair election without violence. While addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on November 18, Jagdeep Dhankar said, "I will do everything in my power to ensure that the people of West Bengal get a free and fair election without violence. I have nothing to do with the outcome, only the upholding of the process of law and voter satisfaction."

Dhankar also said political violence and political vendetta are on the increase. "I've been continuously telling the state government to separate politics from law and order. There are some officers who are doing exactly this. They want to become the artillery and infantry of the political machinery. We must stop political violence," he added.

"If anyone has a doubt that Governor is just a post office or a rubber stamp, they are in for a surprise," Dhankar said. He also slammed and challenged officials who were misusing their power.

"These political footsoldiers who wear uniform, who are paid from their checker, are playing with fire, being a Governor, I will not tolerate this," Dhankar said. The Governor made the statements ahead of the State Assembly election 2021. Polls for West Bengal Assembly's 294 seats are scheduled to be held in the first half of next year. (ANI)

