Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on Karnataka cabinet expansion in 2-3 days: Yediyurappa

A decision on expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after meeting BJP national president J P Nadda here on Wednesday. The chief minister further said he also discussed the isue of development of the state with the party chief. Nadda informed Yediyurappa that he would visit Karnataka next month as part of his countrywide tour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:33 IST
Decision on Karnataka cabinet expansion in 2-3 days: Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A decision on expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after meeting BJP national president J P Nadda here on Wednesday. Yediyurappa, along with Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, met Nadda in the national capital and explained to him the need to accommodate new faces in the cabinet.

"I have informed (Nadda) about the need to undertake at the earliest the cabinet expansion to accommodate new faces. He (Nadda) said (he) will discuss the issue and get back in the next two-three days," Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting. The chief minister further said he also discussed the isue of development of the state with the party chief.

Nadda informed Yediyurappa that he would visit Karnataka next month as part of his countrywide tour. Asked if it would be cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Yediyurappa said, "It will depend on the direction given by Naddaji." Political activity has intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state ever since Yediyurappa indicated on November 10 soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies that cabinet reshuffle is on cards.

The chief minister had said he would soon be proceeding to New Delhi to discuss with the party's central leadership and get their approval, as he hinted about reshuffle by dropping or inducting some ministers. The cabinet reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

While several of the old guards like eight-time MLA Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP return to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa would also have to keep space for Munirathna following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant. Several legislators have openly declared their aspirations, also political hobnobbing is taking place within the BJP circles.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on Wednesday, a move Mexico said would restore trust in severely strained security cooperation ...

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020