WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

A section of officials are still acting as political workers, despite repeated warnings, the governor stated.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:30 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari, shortly after he spoke against the party at a rally.

Dhankhar also claimed that local officials at the behest of the party apparently delayed BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's meeting with family members of a slain soldier in Nadia. A section of officials are still acting as political workers, despite repeated warnings, the governor stated.

"Working under influence of political considerations on issues such as providing security cover is a blow to any democratic set-up," Dhankhar told newspersons during his brief visit to Murshidabad. He sought to know whether the situation in the state has come to such a pass that a person's political behaviour was now being made a determining factor for accordance of security cover.

Referring to a controversy over Sarkar being "made to wait by some officials" when he went to pay homage to the martyred soldier, the governor said one would be astonished to learn of such behaviour. "While the ruling party MP was given the red carpet, the way the opposition MP was treated is unimaginable," Dhankhar said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also visited Army gunner Subodh Ghosh's residence to pay homage to the soldier, killed in ceasefire violation in Kashmir. "There has been improvement in the conduct of many officials after my repeated warnings, but some are yet to amend their ways. They are nonchalant, but the long arm of the law will catch up with them," Dhankhar said.

