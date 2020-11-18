Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh to have `cow cabinet'; first meeting on Nov 22

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a separate "cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow, and its members will be drawn from multiple departments, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh to have `cow cabinet'; first meeting on Nov 22

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a separate "cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow, and its members will be drawn from multiple departments, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday. The maiden meeting of the "gau cabinet", said to be the first such body in the country which will have the chief minister among its members, will be held on November 22. The meeting will take place at a cow sanctuary.

"It has been decided to constitute a `gau cabinet' for the protection and fostering of 'godhan' (cow and its progeny) in the state," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. Reacting to the decision, the Opposition Congress said it falls short of the BJP's 2018 pre-poll promise of creating a separate cow ministry.

Ministers of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare departments will be part of this cabinet, the CM said. "The first meeting will be held at 12 noon on November 22 to mark Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district," he added.

Necessary orders for the constitution of the cow cabinet have been issued, officials said. Besides Chouhan, the cabinet will include Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Forest Minister Vijay Shah, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Minister for Animal Husbandry Prem Singh Patel.

Six departments will execute the decisions of the gau-cabinet in a coordinated manner, Chouhan said in a statement later. An action plan will be implemented for increasing the use of cow dung cakes (`kanda'). The making and marketing of Gau-Kasht (cow-wood) is being encouraged at present, similarly efforts will be made to market other products made from cow milk, he said.

"It can be termed as the first cow cabinet in the nation as I am not sure whether or not such a cabinet exists in any other state. I have not heard about such a cabinet anywhere in the country so far," Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry Department) J N Kansotia said. According to the website of state-run Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board, Madhya Pradesh currently has 625 active gaushalas (shelters) housing 1,66,967 cows and their progenies.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said Chouhan did not keep his promise made before the 2018 Assembly elections. "Shivraj Singh, who announced the formation of a separate cow ministry (department) in the state before the 2018 assembly elections, is now talking about setting up a cabinet for cow protection and fostering," he said.

He has forgotten his old announcement, the former chief minister said. "There has been no work for cow protection and promotion during the 15 years' BJP rule in the state. On the contrary, they reduced the money given for cow shelters," Nath said, adding under him the erstwhile Congress government had started the work on construction of 1,000 cow shelters.

Home Minister Mishra countered, saying the Nath government only talked about building cow shelters during its 15-month rule, but was not able to set up even 15 sheds. "The BJP is nurturing Indian culture. The MP government has set a new example by constituting a gau cabinet," Mishra added.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti praised Chouhan for the decision..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival again, having asked an Irish court to oversee a restruct...

UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

UK police arrested a man on Wednesday in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in Birmingham, England. Officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit, worki...

Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy: WTO report

There is a slowdown in the number of trade restrictive as well as facilitative measures on goods implemented by G-20 member countries between mid-May and mid-October, due to the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbr...

TMC to launch new outreach campaign with eye on 2021 state poll

With an eye on the 2021 state poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a new mass outreach campaign later this month to reach out to the people with the policies and developmental work of TMC government in the last ten y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020