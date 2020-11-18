CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, amid rising concern over the recent spike in cases. Opposition parties said that they would raise issues like "inadequate" testing and press for proper enforcement of precautionary measures.

"The chief minister will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be held at 11 AM on Thursday," an official said. Officials said leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, Congress and other parties have been invited for the meeting.

The development comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided a high-level meeting attended by Kejriwal and others on the COVID-19 situation and 12 steps were announced to shore up the fight against the pandemic in the national capital. An AAP leader said discussions would be held on the rising cases of COVID-19 cases, and the chief minister would seek cooperation from all party leaders, MPs and MLAs in spreading awareness and advocating COVID-appropriate behaviour in their constituencies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said he will attend the meeting, but added the move has come late. "I will suggest the AAP government strictly enforce COVID-19 safety measures like using face masks and social distancing in the markets instead of talking about lockdown.

"I will also ask the chief minister to improve facilities like ICU beds at its hospitals in Delhi so that more patients can be treated there," Gupta said. DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary will also attend the all-party meeting on Thursday.

"We have been raising the issue of inadequate testing. Besides this, we will also raise the issue of ban on Chhath Puja at public places in the meeting," Chaudhary said. The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months..