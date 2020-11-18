Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR slams Modi govt on disinvestment, "anti-farmer" policies; To hold conclave of opposition parties

Slamming the NDA government at the Centre over disinvestment in PSUs and "anti-farmer" policies, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said he would soon convene a conclave of opposition leaders to launch a united fight.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:06 IST
KCR slams Modi govt on disinvestment, "anti-farmer" policies; To hold conclave of opposition parties

Slamming the NDA government at the Centre over disinvestment in PSUs and "anti-farmer" policies, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said he would soon convene a conclave of opposition leaders to launch a united fight. Rao, addressing a joint meeting of TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs here, said he would speak to various opposition parties across the country and they would declare a battle against the BJP- led NDA probably by the middle of next month.

"Very soon, I am going to hold a conclave of India's opposition parties in Hyderabad. 100 per cent. We will initiate a fight. We will give the Hyderabad Declaration and blow the conch shell for battle in this country...," he said. The TRS supremo, popularly known as KCR, raised questions over the disinvestment proposals related to public sector units, including LIC, and privatisation of Railways, and mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi who described himself as 'chaiwala' at a railway station was now 'selling' the railway station, he said. "God knows where the 'chaiwala' has gone. The person who said he sold tea is now selling the railway station... What is the necessity to privatise railways that provide employment to lakhs and serve crores of people?" Rao asked.

"I submit that KCR is going to launch this fight, may be in the second week of December. While protecting the state and doing politics in the state, voice definitely needs to be raised in the country against the Modi government's attitude towards PSUs and the anti-farmer actions," Rao said. He said the previous NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated the disinvestment ministry. It did not set up any PSUs but 'finished' seven of them, while the Congress government of Manmohan Singh handed out the same treatment to another three, he alleged.

The present Modi government targeted 23 PSUs which includes theLIC, the largest insurance firm in the world with 40 crore policyholders, he said, asking why should it be privatised. The LIC handed over a dividend of Rs 2,600 crore to the Centre even this year, he said. "Who knows where would foreign firms invest their money?" he asked.

Claiming that crores of workmen, including those of electricity boards in states, were ready to join the battle, he quoted some of the leaders of such workers as having told them that they don't have faith in Congress and wanted him to initiate the campaign. Rao, who was addressing the party leaders on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for December 1, said his party would stand by thepersonnel of central PSUs like Railways, LIC, BHEL, BSNL and NTPC and asked them to support those who raise their voice for them in the city polls.

He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre has not given even a rupee towards assistance for victims of recent heavy rains and flooding in the city. In a veiled attack on the BJP without naming it, he said, however, one party was claiming to have provided funds.

He said the TRS leaders should initiate a debate before the people of Hyderabad whetherthey wanted a peaceful city that achieved rapid economic growth or one thatwould witness communal violence and curfews. Some parties indulged in creating divisions for temporary gains which needed to be countered, he added.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Bahrain cement new ties with pledges of embassies and visas

Bahrain and Israel said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating...

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020