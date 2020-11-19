Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

In her latest submission to London's High Court, her legal team rejected the Mail's claim that the letter was part of a media strategy, but that it followed "advice from two senior members of the Royal Family" on how to get her father to stop talking to the press, her lawyers said. Meghan created a draft on her iPhone over several weeks, sharing it with Harry and her "trusted" Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, who gave general feedback but no actual wording, the document said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:09 IST
Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, sought advice from two senior members of the royal family before writing a letter to her father which is at the centre of a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, court documents show.

Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018. She says the publication of the letter was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright, and her lawyers are seeking aggravated damages.

Meghan and her father have not spoken since he pulled out days before her wedding to Harry in May 2018 because of ill health but subsequently gave a number of media interviews. In her latest submission to London's High Court, her legal team rejected the Mail's claim that the letter was part of a media strategy, but that it followed "advice from two senior members of the Royal Family" on how to get her father to stop talking to the press, her lawyers said.

Meghan created a draft on her iPhone over several weeks, sharing it with Harry and her "trusted" Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, who gave general feedback but no actual wording, the document said. "The Claimant, and the Claimant alone, created the Electronic Draft, which she then transcribed by hand to her father as the Letter," said her lawyers, adding Meghan had been following palace protocol.

Her lawyers did disclose Meghan had allowed some information to be passed via a third party to authors of a biography of the couple because she was concerned about "her father's narrative" and wanted "the true position" to be communicated. In September, the court ruled the Mail could amend its case to include details from the recently published biography "Finding Freedom" .

The paper's lawyers argue the book showed Meghan intended some private details to become public, including the letter, as part of a media campaign to portray her in a positive light. But, Meghan's legal team repeated their position that neither she nor Harry had cooperated or been interviewed for the book.

The case has raised the possibility of Markle giving evidence against his daughter in court. However, in a ruling earlier on Wednesday, the judge Mark Warby said Markle did not appear to be an important witness in the case and it was inaccurate to view it as a family battle. Last month, Warby granted a request from Meghan's legal team to delay the trial from January until late 2021 because of a "confidential" reason.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi records 7,486 cases; 131 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said....

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra.Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written abou...

Delhi: 67-yr-old man dies in wall collapse

A 67-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after the bathroom wall of a neighbours house fell on them, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Delhis Vasant Kunj Enclave on Monday. The bathroom wall of the fourth flo...

US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

An accelerated US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the Islamic State aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020