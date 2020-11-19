Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 indicted in scheme to allegedly influence Speaker Madigan

The alleged scheme provided do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker's help with state legislation. Those charged with bribery and conspiracy on Wednesday included Michael McClain, 73, of Quincy; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 19-11-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:39 IST
4 indicted in scheme to allegedly influence Speaker Madigan

Four people, including an associate of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they orchestrated a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison. The alleged scheme provided do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker's help with state legislation.

Those charged with bribery and conspiracy on Wednesday included Michael McClain, 73, of Quincy; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago. In addition to jobs and contracts, the defendants are accused of conspiring to have ComEd hire a law firm favoured by Madigan and to accept into ComEd's internship programme students who resided in Madigan's 13th Ward, even though some didn't meet its requirements, according to the indictment.

McClain served with Madigan in the House in the 1970s and early 1980s before McClain became a lobbyist who had ComEd as a client. McClain's defence attorney, Patrick Cotter, said the charges against his client were the result of a misguided investigation and driven by a desire to find a way to criminally implicate Madigan.

Attorneys for Pramaggiore and Doherty also rejected allegations of wrongdoing by their clients. There were no immediate comments from Hooker. ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the US attorney for the northern district of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Madigan in exchange for favourable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker.

Madigan hasn't been charged in connection with the alleged scheme and denies any wrongdoing. But he was singled out earlier this year when prosecutors announced ComEd would pay USD 200 million under a deferred prosecution deal that requires the utility to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The case prompted a legislative probe of Madigan's dealings with ComEd and raised questions about whether Madigan will be able to hold onto power.

Three of Illinois leading Democrats, Governor J B Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, have called on Madigan to step down as state party chairman. Madigan has denied wrongdoing or personal knowledge of the bribery scheme. He has said he never expected someone to be hired for a job in exchange for an action he took.

“Helping people find jobs is not a crime,” Madigan wrote in a letter to House colleagues earlier this year. Former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez pleaded guilty to bribery in September, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms IMPAR has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by ...

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020