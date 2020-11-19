Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teed-up Turkey rate hike seen as political test for new-look Erdogan

Turkey's central bank is widely expected to hike rates on Thursday in what analysts and opposition lawmakers say is a test for both the fragile economy, and for President Tayyip Erdogan's ability to steer it along a new course. Over just five days last week, Erdogan ousted the central bank's chief; watched his son-in-law and finance minister Berat Albayrak abruptly resign; and then - in a speech to the nation - pledged a market-friendly growth strategy under the new appointments.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:42 IST
Teed-up Turkey rate hike seen as political test for new-look Erdogan

Turkey's central bank is widely expected to hike rates on Thursday in what analysts and opposition lawmakers say is a test for both the fragile economy, and for President Tayyip Erdogan's ability to steer it along a new course.

Over just five days last week, Erdogan ousted the central bank's chief; watched his son-in-law and finance minister Berat Albayrak abruptly resign; and then - in a speech to the nation - pledged a market-friendly growth strategy under the new appointments. The lira soared 12% in response and has since held steady.

Economists, hopeful the central bank will be freer of political pressure under new Governor Naci Agbal, predicted in a Reuters poll the policy interest rate would rise by 475 points in an announcement set for 1100 GMT. Such tightening could stall the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but also address this year's currency slump to record lows and inflation that is stuck in double-digits.

Whether the market's lofty expectations are met will begin to answer a key question in Turkish politics: is Erdogan willing to accept the high interest rates he has long railed against. In his speech, Erdogan said that even "bitter" policies would be adopted to rebuild reserves and embrace international investors.

Polls show the economy's problems, including two sharp contractions in as many years, have eroded support for Erdogan's ruling alliance. One published this week by Turkiye Raporu shows it fell to 47%, dropping for the first time below the combined opposition. "The leadership shake-up happened amidst such a development to stop the bleeding," said Can Selcuki, the poll's editor and general manager of parent consultancy Istanbul Economics.

Members of Erdogan's AKP party said he had been shocked by Albayrak's resignation, which however also gives him an opportunity to ease internal tensions and rebuild public trust in management of the economy. Dwindling confidence in the lira has prompted Turks to snap up around $30 billion in hard currencies so far this year to a record $224 billion in total holdings.

RHETORIC Costly state interventions in FX markets and a related plunge in the central bank's foreign reserves have also driven the lira selloff.

Erdogan has long blamed high rates for inflation and foreigners for their role in halving the lira's value in less than three years, and opposition lawmakers criticised last week's sharp rhetorical pivot. "Mr. Erdogan ... you approved the high interest rate hike for (Thursday), but the market will demand more each time due to your wrong policies," Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition Iyi Party, said on Wednesday.

"The markets brought Erdogan and his team to their knees." In 2018 as a shock currency crisis hit, Erdogan similarly bowed to market orthodoxy as rates soared to 24%. Yet in 2019 he ousted the central bank chief for not cutting rates aggressively.

The policy rate is now 10.25% and inflation is near 12%, leaving negative real rates for local depositors. But tightening measures since July have raised the average cost of funding to 14.8%, teeing up a formal rate hike. Tatiana Lysenko, global EM economist at S&P Global Ratings, said the leadership changes have left many investors optimistic.

"But we are yet to see whether this is a broader strategy to return to more conventional and transparent macroeconomic policies," she said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip index slipped ...

Korea B2B Market Place GobizKOREA, Up to 90% Discount Promotion is on going Now

Event will be held for two weeks Nov. 16-29, 2020 SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global B2B marketplace GobizKOREA is to hold GobizWEEK promotion for 2 weeks to celebrate the end of 2020. GobizKorea is an online B2B market...

FUN88 Partners with Superstar OG for the Dota 2 Roster

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir After a successful stint with the latest edition of IPL, FUN88, a destination known for the best online sports content, related to all things Cricket, Football and the latest happenings in the world ...

Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for health-tech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support. The COVID-19 pandemic h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020