Delhi govt to increase number of RTPCR tests from 18,000 to 27,000 daily: AAP MLA

The Delhi government will increase the number of RTPCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000 and the chief minister will meet market associations if any decision is taken on shutting down markets in view of a COVID-19 surge, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:10 IST
The Delhi government will increase the number of RTPCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000 and the chief minister will meet market associations if any decision is taken on shutting down markets in view of a COVID-19 surge, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the AAP MLA said he suggested that market associations should be given a chance to present their views and take precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Sought cooperation from all parties in the all-party meeting. This is time to serve, not to indulge in politics. Urged the parties to distribute masks through their workers at public places. All the parties assured to serve the people, keeping aside politics." Bharadwaj said, "We said market associations should be consulted by the government before any decision is taken to shut down markets and they be allowed to take precautions so that markets do not become COVID-19 hotspots. I believe in coming days the chief minister will meet them. Besides, discussions will also be held by district magistrate and MLA." The BJP and the Congress raised the issue of restriction on Chhath Puja at public places and demanded that the government allow it with required COVID-19 precautions. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the government should focus on creating awareness in market places instead of shutting them down.

The Delhi government should clear the "confusion" over lockdown and market closure, said Delhi Congress president Anil Chuadhary..

