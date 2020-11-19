Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump should quit and 'not be embarrassing', Czech president says

Donald Trump would be wiser to acknowledge losing the U.S. presidential election and quit, Czech President Milos Zeman, an early Trump supporter, said on Thursday. Czech presidents do not wield the executive power like their U.S. counterparts, but Zeman has used his influence to push for closer ties with Russia and China. Zeman has shared Trump's initial warm approach to Russia, tough stance on immigration or support for Israeli government policies.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:26 IST
Trump should quit and 'not be embarrassing', Czech president says

Donald Trump would be wiser to acknowledge losing the U.S. presidential election and quit, Czech President Milos Zeman, an early Trump supporter, said on Thursday. Zeman, one of the few European politicians who backed Trump before his 2016 election victory but who made no such endorsement this year, told news website www.parlamentnilisty.cz that while it was possible to demand recounts and go to court, Trump should take a different route.

"I personally believe that it would be much more reasonable to give up, not to be embarrassing, and allow the new president to take office," he said. Trump has refused to accept the victory of Democrat challenger Joe Biden, syaing the Nov. 3 election was rigged.

Zeman, 76, is a towering figure in Czech post-communist politics, having served as prime minister and won two presidential elections. Czech presidents do not wield the executive power like their U.S. counterparts, but Zeman has used his influence to push for closer ties with Russia and China.

Zeman has shared Trump's initial warm approach to Russia, tough stance on immigration or support for Israeli government policies. But he never received a coveted invitation to the White House and has backed a pro-Russian stance on issues of U.S. interest, including plans to build a new nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic and the extradition of a Russian hacking suspect to the United States.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Spaniard Guardiola has guided City to two Premier League t...

Rajat Sharma re-elected as president of News Broadcasters Association

The News Broadcasters Association on Thursday elected India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as the president for another term in 2020-21, a statement issued by the media body said. At the NBA board meeting, the members unanimously asked Sha...

Won't say anything controversial now : Suvendu Adhikari

Amid speculations over his next move, West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari Thursday said he will not say anything controversial or unethical as long as he continues to be a member of a political party and of the state cabinet. The influent...

Greece tightens lockdown in northern Greece as cases climb

Greece will shut one border crossing with Albania and conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on all visitors at its land borders, its government spokesman said on Thursday, as cases in northern Greece continue to rise unabated. Greece has seen a rapi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020