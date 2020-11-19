MPs seek audience with Amit Shah with regard to NTC mills opening

Six MPs from Western Tamil Nadu have decided to seek a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his coming visit to Chennai over reopening closed NTC Mills in the state, CPI-M Lok Sabha member from the city P R Natarajan said on Thursday. Representatives of major trade unions, including CITU, ATP, INTUC, AITUC and the MPs held a meeting at his office here and sent a letter to Shah seeking an audience to the MPs during his visit on November 22, he said in a statement.

The management of the seven NTC mills in the state were not taking steps to reopen the units, closed due to COVID-19 pandemic rendering more than 10,000 worker jobless, he said. Other manufacturing units had started functioning and despite demands from various trade unions, the management and the government were hesitating to operate the NTC mills, he said.