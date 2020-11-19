'Trailblazer, Iron lady': Cong leaders pay rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Left Menu
The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi saying the whole country still gives the example of her impressive leadership.

19-11-2020
The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi saying the whole country still gives the example of her impressive leadership. Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

"A trailblazer, a visionary, a true leader and a great daughter of our motherland, Indira Gandhi was much more than a Prime Minister to our citizens; she was the revitalising strength in their quest for greatness & prosperity. Today, we pay a proud tribute to India's Indira," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial at Safdarjang Road to pay their respects to the former prime minister on her birth anniversary. In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi called Indira Gandhi an efficient prime minister who personified strength.

"The whole country still gives the example of her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly," the former Congress chief said. Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her 'Shakti Sthal samadhi' here. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Indira Gandhi for her leadership.

"Kamala Harris became America's first Vice President in 2020. Today on Indira ji's birth anniversary, we should realize that the people of India chose a woman, Indira Gandhi, as their prime minister 50 years ago. Indira ji's courage and strength will always inspire women all over the world," she said. Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal also hailed Indira Gandhi, saying "we pay our tributes to her indomitable spirit, her dedication to the people and her steadfast belief in the beauty, dignity & greatness of our nation". Congress' chief spokesperson and party general secretary Randeep Surjewala also paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

"Known as the Iron lady across the world, the one with determination, courage and amazing ability, the first and only woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. My tributes to her on her birth anniversary," he said. The Indian Youth Congress marked her birth anniversary by distributing blankets to the poor and needy in Delhi.

"Celebrating birth anniversary of Iron Lady Late Indira Gandhi with poor & needy by distributing blankets to save them from biting cold of Delhi," Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V tweeted. In a tweet paying tributes to Indira Gandhi, Mahila Congress said, "We pay our deepest homage to the embodiment of Shakti, Former PM Indira Gandhi." "Her unflinching dedication and determination towards the nation's progress and her indomitable courage to overcome the most difficult circumstances serves as an inspiration to us," the Mahila Congress said.

