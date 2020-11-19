Cong pursuing "separatist politics" in Kashmir, has "communal agenda" for Assam: Himanta

The Congress is playing "dangerous separatist politics" in Kashmir and pursuing "communal agenda" in Assam that threaten the country's unity and integrity, senior BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He urged senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and president of the state and union territory's units to clarify their stand on separatism and communalism, the minister told a press conference here.

"We believe that Sonia Gandhi is supportive of this divisive politics and the oldest party is colluding with separatist forces. The Congress has moved far away from the days of the freedom movement, it has forgotten the principles of nationalism and secularism and today it is trying to disturb both Kashmir and Assam," he said. "The Congress is playing a double game by pandering to the so-called Gupkar gang in Kashmir, which is anti-national with connections with separatists, while pretending to be a national party in Delhi," he said.

In Assam, Congress is supporting AIUDF's "communal agenda" which is extremely dangerous for the social harmony and peace of such a sensitive state, Sarma said. He alleged the Congress was inclined towards separatism and communalism and its role in the current political situation is very "dubious and suspicious".

"The Gupkar gang, led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, wants the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35(A) revoked by the BJP, and all know that they have connections with separatists," he said. In Assam, it is the Congress and the AIUDF who are raking up issues like "Miya museum, Miya schools, culture, flags and other communal agenda like shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad" slogans. The Miya word refers to Muslims in the state.

"Our straight question to the Congress is whether they believe in the sovereignty and secularism in the country or not and they cannot remain silent on this," he said. He demanded that Congress's interim chief Sonia Gandhi clarify her stand on Articles 370 and 35 (A) and whether the party supported the Gupkar gang's agenda for its restoration.

"Sri Farooq Abdullah worked to promote agenda of leading separatist terror organization Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, even meeting its founders Amanullah Khan and Maqbool Butt in London & in Pakistan in 1974. Doesn't Congress know this? Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai @INCIndia?" he later tweeted. The minister said the BJP will not allow the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) and foil "all communal agenda" of the Congress in Assam.

"People of India will be eternally grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister for repealing these Articles and no power in the world can bring it back. Both of them have removed the seeds of separatism from the soil of the country and we are sure of wiping out communalism from Assam in the next assembly elections," Sarma said. Referring to the recent FIR filed by the state Congress against him, Sarma said even AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal had said slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised though he claimed that it was a conspiracy.

"Why did Congress file the case and not Ajmal? This shows the Congress is more communal than the AIUDF while in Kashmir it is more separatist than the Gupkar (alliance)," he added. A complaint was lodged against Sarma for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities by making "false statements", after he claimed on social media that AIUDF supporters raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at the Silchar airport.

Both Kashmir and Assam are very sensitive states but Congress is playing with fire in both North East as well as in Kashmir and people will have to wipe it out from the political scene as they are a threat to the social fabric and unity of the nation, he said. People of Assam, he said, do not support their communal agenda and will give a befitting reply in the next assembly polls, Sarma asserted.