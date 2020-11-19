Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruling alliance in Maha releases candidates' list for council

Abhijit Vanjari of the Congress would be the alliance's joint candidate from the graduates' constituency from Nagpur division. Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a review meeting with the party's ministers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:51 IST
Ruling alliance in Maha releases candidates' list for council

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Thursday released a list of candidates for the December 1 biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council. The list was part of a joint statement issued by Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

The Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande would be the MVA's joint candidate from the teachers' constituency in Amravati division. Arun Lad and Satish Chavan, both from the NCP, would be the ruling alliance's candidates from the graduates' constituencies in Pune and Aurangabad divisions, respectively.

The Congress's Jayant Aasgaonkar would be the MVA contestant in teachers' constituency in Pune division. Abhijit Vanjari of the Congress would be the alliance's joint candidate from the graduates' constituency from Nagpur division.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a review meeting with the party's ministers. "During the meeting the issue of the election came up for discussion. Discussion was held on contesting the polls jointly," party sources said.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy's Serie A backs $2 billion bid for media unit stake

Italys top-flight Serie A soccer league moved closer to selling a stake in its media business to boost virus-hit revenues when it agreed on Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro 2 billion offer from a private equity consortium.At a meeting ...

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state after she allegedly took sleeping pills, party sources said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious state, Shif...

Comptroller and Auditor is independent statutory body, any corruption involved will be pointed out: V Muraleedharan

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that Comptroller and Auditor CAG is an independent statutory body, which is not controlled by the Government of India and if there is any corruption involved...

Mexico's president: we didn't threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico did not threaten to expel U.S. agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA from Mexico in retaliation for the U.S. arrest of former defense minister Salvador...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020