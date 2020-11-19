Ruling alliance in Maha releases candidates' list for council

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Thursday released a list of candidates for the December 1 biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council. The list was part of a joint statement issued by Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

The Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande would be the MVA's joint candidate from the teachers' constituency in Amravati division. Arun Lad and Satish Chavan, both from the NCP, would be the ruling alliance's candidates from the graduates' constituencies in Pune and Aurangabad divisions, respectively.

The Congress's Jayant Aasgaonkar would be the MVA contestant in teachers' constituency in Pune division. Abhijit Vanjari of the Congress would be the alliance's joint candidate from the graduates' constituency from Nagpur division.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a review meeting with the party's ministers. "During the meeting the issue of the election came up for discussion. Discussion was held on contesting the polls jointly," party sources said.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3..