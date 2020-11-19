Left Menu
Members of AIMIM wearing mask of TRS, both parties destroyed law and order in state: BJP MLA Dharmapuri Arvind

Ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP MLA Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday targeted the AIMIM alleging that the latter was "wearing a mask" of the ruling TRS and both the parties had destroyed law and order in the state.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:34 IST
BJP MLA Dharmapuri Arvind (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP MLA Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday targeted the AIMIM alleging that the latter was "wearing a mask" of the ruling TRS and both the parties had destroyed law and order in the state. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Dharmapuri Arvind said, "The members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party wear a mask of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. TRS runs AIMIM in the state. AIMIM Party President, Asaduddin Owaisi does 'gundagardi' (meaning hooliganism) and does not maintain law and order in the state. In support, TRS helps them in covering up their crimes and saves them from the police."

"Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao has done a lot of corruption. The people of Telangana do not want him to win. In the flood-affected areas, the officials are looting commission worth 10,000 rupees. I have got to know this from my sources. People are standing in queues for food and water. There is no organisation or administration support. Today, a lady has died standing in the queue. This is a political gimmick by TRS to win polls", he added. Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, he said," In handling the pandemic, the TRS government has failed. The people are surviving only by God's grace."

"The Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) will sweep the GHMC elections. Our party will come out with a manifesto soon," the BJP MLA added.(ANI)

