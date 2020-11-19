Left Menu
Newly-appointed Delhi BJP incharge assures to promote cooperation among leaders, workers

Panda, along with co-incharge Alka Gurjar, were given a warm welcome by Delhi BJP leaders, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, state president Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, state organisation secretary Siddharthan and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. In his address, he resolved to work together to strengthen the organisation and share positive energy among workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:43 IST
Newly-appointed Delhi BJP incharge Baijayant Panda on Thursday attended his first organisational meeting of the state unit and expressed his resolve to promote cooperation among leaders and workers. Panda, along with co-incharge Alka Gurjar, were given a warm welcome by Delhi BJP leaders, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, state president Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, state organisation secretary Siddharthan and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

In his address, he resolved to work together to strengthen the organisation and share positive energy among workers.   "As the party grows, we will also grow because the party is a family for us. Work done with teamwork and team spirit leads to progress and prosperity. If our team is strong then our organisation will also be strong and we can work strongly for the society," he said. The Delhi BJP president appealed to party workers and leaders to prepare for the upcoming municipal corporation polls and eliminate "negativity and factionalism".  The organisation will be strengthened and expanded by connecting women and youth with the organisation with new thoughts and direction, Panda added.

