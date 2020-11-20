Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that “you'll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, progressives through the moderate coalition.” The leading candidates are thought to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 06:08 IST
Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that “you'll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, progressives through the moderate coalition.” The leading candidates are thought to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. Either would be the first woman to serve as treasury secretary. Yellen's name has surfaced more frequently in recent days as the potential nominee. Yellen was also the first woman to chair the Fed, a position she held for four years.

Also mentioned as possible candidates are former Fed vice chair Roger Ferguson and Raphael Bostic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Both Bostic and Ferguson are Black, and either would be the first Black treasury secretary. Bostic is also the first openly gay president of a regional Fed bank. Many progressives believe Yellen was mistreated by President Donald Trump, who broke with recent precedent and declined to reappoint her as Fed chair. Yellen's two immediate predecessors, Ben Bernanke and Alan Greenspan, were both reappointed by Democratic presidents, after being first appointed by Republicans, as a gesture toward the nonpartisan nature of the Fed.

Brainard also advised President Bill Clinton and was floated as a potential treasury secretary if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election. She has been a leading voice for lower interest rates at the Fed and has also been a consistent vote against the Fed's moves in the past two years to loosen bank regulations. Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a left-leaning organization, said progressives would prefer to see Yellen or Bostic. Yellen is an expert on unemployment, an advantage given the still-elevated national unemployment rate of 6.9% during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has also engaged this year on the issue of climate change and has endorsed a carbon tax as a way to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Yellen was an economic adviser to Biden's campaign. As a former Fed chair, she is also a familiar figure to Wall Street, which closely follows the treasury secretary's remarks.

Biden spoke to reporters after participating in a video conference with a group of governors from both parties, telling them he wanted to be their partner in the White House. The governors talked about the need for government officials to be clear with Americans about what to expect as the virus surges. He says, “They all acknowledge this is going to take a massive education campaign.” Biden's treasury secretary would lead his economic team as many businesses and Americans struggle while the pandemic continues..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will announce on Friday rules to lower U.S. drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Friday two rules designed to lower drug prices, an administration official said on Thursday.The announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The rules are expected to be final and ...

Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that youll find it is someone who I t...

FOREX-Dollar halts slide after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed's emergency schemes

The dollar halted its week-long slide on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked for pandemic lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments. While the move was aimed a...

Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Bidens lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Gabriel Sterling released the information to The As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020