Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vote in Mexico brings world's largest legal weed market one step closer

If enacted, the reform would mark a major shift in a country where drug cartel violence in recent years has claimed over 100,000 lives. The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that recreational marijuana should be permitted, just one year after lawmakers legalized it for medicinal use.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 06:23 IST
Vote in Mexico brings world's largest legal weed market one step closer

Mexico's Senate approved a landmark cannabis legalization bill in a landslide vote on Thursday, paving the way for the creation of the world's largest legal marijuana market if the initiative passes the next hurdle in the lower house of Congress.

Senators voted 82 to 18 to approve the measure, with seven abstentions. Lawmakers are rushing to secure final approval before the end of the current congressional session in December. If enacted, the reform would mark a major shift in a country where drug cartel violence in recent years has claimed over 100,000 lives.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that recreational marijuana should be permitted, just one year after lawmakers legalized it for medicinal use. Socially conservative President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has shied away from publicly backing the legalization push, but neither has he opposed it, and senior cabinet members like Interior Minister Olga Sanchez have openly called for a shift to legalization and regulation.

Lopez Obrador's left-of-center Morena party, which backed the initiative, holds a majority in both chambers of Congress with its allies. The bill aims to "improve living conditions" and "contribute to the reduction of crime linked to drug trafficking," according to its text.

Weed companies have expressed interest in a future Mexican legal market, including Canada's Canopy Growth and The Green Organic Dutchman, as well as a unit of California-based Medical Marijuana Inc. The legislation would let users carry up to 28 grams and grow as many as four plants at home.

Sales to adults in authorized businesses would be allowed, provided the product abides by maximum levels of psychoactive ingredients. Children would be prohibited from using the drug or any involvement in its cultivation and sales, and driving while high would be illegal.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his team needs to defeat two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors if they are to retain any hope of reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after going a third straight game in the competition w...

South Australia state lockdown triggered by a "lie", restrictions to be eased

South Australias drastic six-day lockdown was triggered by a lie to contact tracers from a single individual and restrictions across the state would now be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.The shock announce...

EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests - source

Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform, a senior official at the U.S. social media giant told Reuters.Facebook complied wi...

Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

The Cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will visit Taiwan, the islands premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August.China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020