Winter session of Odisha assembly begins, CM joins through video link

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:51 IST
The winter session of the Odisha assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, and was adjourned for half-a-day after obituary references to former members, and frontline worker who lost their lives fighting the pandemic. The proceeding of the fifth session of the 16th assembly began with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moving an obituary reference to former speaker Sarat Kumar Kar, former government chief whip Gurupada Nanda, ex-MLA Kartikeswar Patra, and the COVID warriors who died on duty.

Leader of Opposition PK Naik of the BJP, and Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra participated in the obituary reference and highlighted the contribution of the ex-members and the COVID warriors. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the proceedings through video conference from his residence, both Naik and Mishra were present in the House.

Speaker SN Patro later announced that the proceedings will remain adjourned for half-a-day as a mark of respect to the ex-members and the COVID warriors. The House will reassemble at 3 pm for the second phase of the proceedings, he said.

There will be no question hour during the session, officials said. The sitting arrangements for the MLAs in the assembly are made maintaining social distancing in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

During the winter session, the House will function for four-and-a-half hours in two shifts. The first session will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the second session from 3 pm to 5 pm. In the second phase, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is scheduled to present the first Supplementary Budget and Statement of Expenditure for 2020-21.

