Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments. Bockarie is back in his home country after a four-year stay in Nigeria with a new release amid heightened political friction over accusations of corruption, tribalism and partisanship between Sierra Leone's two main political parties.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:30 IST
Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

Bockarie is back in his home country after a four-year stay in Nigeria with a new release amid heightened political friction over accusations of corruption, tribalism and partisanship between Sierra Leone's two main political parties. The album "9 Lives", released in August, tackled the same societal ills that have made him a target of both ruling and opposition party supporters.

Singing in the local krio pidgin, in a track called "Kokonat" (Coconut Head) Bockarie sings: "Regardless of who's in power there'll be no change because they know we've made a strong decision to be blindly partisan." ​ "Because of their fighting that has no expiration date and above all makes no sense the country is in reverse mood," he sings. Over a pulsating Afrobeat rhythm, Bockarie drives home the message that although power may shift hands, living conditions will remain the same for the poor so long as Sierra Leoneans continue to elect corrupt and incompetent officials.

"We have been crying for 59 years," Bockarie told Reuters. "We deserve better. Whatever is happening between the political parties, it's not our concern...All we are asking for is a better Sierra Leone." While the current government of President Julius Maada Bio touts a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the Afrobeat singer says Sierra Leone continues to face the same problems like tribalism and partisanship that led to it into a civil war from 1991 to 2002.

The country's two largest political parties, the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) and the All People's Congress (APC), have alternately ruled since independence from Britain in 1961. Bockarie began making his political brand of Afropop in 2002. His 2007 album is often credited for helping turn that year's presidential election in favor of the then-opposition APC.

But by the time the SLPP regained power in 2018, Bockarie was living in Nigeria after having received death threats from APC supporters. Sierra Leone's anti-corruption body summoned former president Koroma for questioning in October over allegations of graft while in office, but had to postpone after a crowd of demonstrators barred investigators from entering his property.

"We're taking the same paths over and over," Bockarie said "We're not asking for the world. We're just asking for basic, basic amenities like pipe-borne water."

Also Read: WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Sierra Leone stage four-goal comeback to hold Nigeria

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges higher on renewed Brexit deal hopes

Sterling edged higher against the euro and the dollar after an European Union official said the bloc and Britain are very close to agreement on most issues even if they are still at odds over three main points.Britain left the EU in January...

FEATURE-Indian teen's solar iron smooths a pressing problem: forest loss

By Manipadma Jena BHUBANESWAR, India, Nov 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Indias residential streets, amid the tea vendors and vegetable sellers, ironing wallahs press clothes each day for millions of Indians, smoothing out wrinkles with...

ADB and UK discuss cooperation on shared priorities for Asia and the Pacific

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and UK Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and ADB Alternate Governor Nigel Adams met today to discuss cooperation on shared priorities for Asia and th...

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing. The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020