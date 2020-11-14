Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Sierra Leone stage four-goal comeback to hold Nigeria

Sierra Leone came from four goals down to hold Nigeria to a 4-4 draw in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benin City as the preliminaries for the 2022 finals continued on Friday. Tunisia kept their 100% record in the qualifiers with a 1-0 home victory over Tanzania, while Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored twice as they beat Central African Republic 4-1 but South Africa struggled before winning 2-0 at home to Sao Tome e Principe.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 03:01 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Sierra Leone stage four-goal comeback to hold Nigeria

Sierra Leone came from four goals down to hold Nigeria to a 4-4 draw in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benin City as the preliminaries for the 2022 finals continued on Friday.

Tunisia kept their 100% record in the qualifiers with a 1-0 home victory over Tanzania, while Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored twice as they beat Central African Republic 4-1 but South Africa struggled before winning 2-0 at home to Sao Tome e Principe. Nigeria raced into a 4-0 lead inside the first half-hour as Alex Iwobi scored twice, the first in the fourth minute, and Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze added two more.

But Kwame Quee pulled one back for Sierra Leone four minutes before the break after which the visitors staged a remarkable recovery with Alhaji Kamara scoring twice in between Mustapha Bundu's effort – all in the final 18 minutes – to draw. Angry fans demonstrated outside the stadium after the game forcing Nigeria’s team to spend several hours in their changing room before being able to leave.

Nigeria remain top of Group L with seven points from three games while Sierra Leone moved off the bottom on two. Ziyech’s double, including a penalty, plus goals from Achraf Hakimi and debutant Zakaria Aboukhlal allowed Morocco to enjoy a comfortable win over Central African Republic in Casablanca.

Penalties proved decisive in Friday’s other four qualifiers. Tunisia have nine points from three games in Group J after captain Youssef Msakni’s first half spot kick saw them to a narrow win over Tanzania in Tunis.

Mali joined Guinea at the top of Group A after their 1-0 home win over Namibia in Bamako, with teenager El Bilal Toure netting a 38th-minute penalty. South Africa also needed a spot kick to help them avoid embarrassment against Sao Tome, a country with a population of just 200,000 and ranked 182nd in world football.

Percy Tau converted the penalty after 55 minutes in the Group C game, with Bongani Zungu adding a second with a header from a corner in the last minute to ensure victory in Durban. Earlier on Friday, Niger's Youssouf Oumarou netted a 74th minute penalty which proved enough to beat Ethiopia 1-0 in Niamey as they picked up their first points in Group K.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Before Biden inauguration, 70,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make controlling the coronavirus a top priority and is likely to push for mask wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus to keep businesses and workers afloat.But in the two months until inaugur...

Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle

The regions of Italy that include the cities of Naples and Florence were declared coronavirus red zones Friday, the latest signals of the dire condition of Italian hospitals struggling with a surge of new admissions. The director of the Nat...

Police evacuating Ubisoft's Montreal office building in ongoing operation

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisofts Montreal offices amid conflicting media reports that a possible hostage taking situation was underway, but was later reported to potentially be a hoax. No ...

White supremacist sentenced to 2 years in bomb plot case

A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Conor Climo, 24, apologised before U.S. District...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020