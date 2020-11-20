Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. The Serbian Orthodox Church has around 12 million followers, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, and dioceses in the United States, Australia and Western Europe. Born Miroslav Gavrilovic in a village southwest of Belgrade, Irinej opposed the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province predominantly populated by ethnic Albanians.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:15 IST
Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch.

A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then. He tested positive after attending the Nov. 1 funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije, the Serbian Orthodox Church's senior cleric in Montenegro, who also died from COVID-19.

"I was honoured to know you. People like you never depart," President Vucic wrote on his Instagram account under a black and white photo of Irinej. In a statement, the Serbian Orthodox Church said the Patriarch "rested with the Lord" and that the public would be informed about the details of the funeral in due course.

COVID-19 has infected more than 104,000 people and killed 1,110 in Serbia, a country of 7.2 million. The Serbian Orthodox Church has around 12 million followers, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, and dioceses in the United States, Australia and Western Europe.

Born Miroslav Gavrilovic in a village southwest of Belgrade, Irinej opposed the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province predominantly populated by ethnic Albanians. Serbs regard Kosovo as the cradle of Serbian Orthodox Christianity and it is home to some of the Serbian Orthodox Church's most important monasteries.

Irinej publicly supported policies followed by Vucic and awarded Vucic the Order of Saint Sava, first grade, the Church's highest decoration. Last year, Irinej criticised anti-government protests in Serbia.

This year and last, the Serbian Orthodox Church played a pivotal role in protests over a law on religion in Montenegro which allowed the state to seize some religious property. After the protests, the opposition won a parliamentary election. Irinej backed Serbia's attempts to join the European Union "if the EU respects Serbian identity, culture and religion." He opposed abortion and gay rights as a "deviation of human nature".

The election of the new Patriarch among bishops will take place in the coming months.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official...

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration. The museum visit came ...

MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills. His statement comes days after state Ener...

Sterling edges higher on renewed Brexit deal hopes

Sterling edged higher against the euro and the dollar after an European Union official said the bloc and Britain are very close to agreement on most issues even if they are still at odds over three main points.Britain left the EU in January...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020