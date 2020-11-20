Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on Friday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:41 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on Friday. Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors, in view of her chronic chest infection, to shift out of the national capital for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the city, as per the party sources.
Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection, which has not improved on account of pollution in Delhi. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. Later in September, she had gone abroad with Rahul Gandhi for treatment and had skipped the last Parliament session.Currently, the spike in air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from here, the source added.
In January last year, she was shifted to Goa for some time where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Sonia Gandhi
- Panaji
- Gandhi
- Goa
- Rahul
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi sends congratulatory letters to Biden, Harris, hails their electoral triumph
Kamal Haasan turns 66; Rahul Gandhi, Stalin extend greetings
Obama mentions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Assam journalist Parag Bhuyan
Bihar CLP asks Sonia Gandhi to elect new leader