Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:41 IST
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arriving in Goa on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on Friday. Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors, in view of her chronic chest infection, to shift out of the national capital for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the city, as per the party sources.

Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection, which has not improved on account of pollution in Delhi. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. Later in September, she had gone abroad with Rahul Gandhi for treatment and had skipped the last Parliament session.Currently, the spike in air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from here, the source added.

In January last year, she was shifted to Goa for some time where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls to include child-centric approach in climate change response

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for including a child-centric approach in our response to climate change. He wanted the child rights to be interwoven into key national climate change and adaptation strategies, polici...

Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorde...

RBI releases panel report on extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks

Reserve Bank of India RBI, on Friday, released a report on Extant Ownership Guidelines for Indian private sector banks, which was prepared by an Internal Working Group IWG appointed by the central bank. RBI constituted the IWG on June 12, 2...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss; risk sentiment still buoyed by vaccine progress

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set to end the week on a loss, while riskier currencies were set for weekly gains, buoyed by improved risk appetite following COVID-19 vaccine progress and Joe Bidens U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020