Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malda blast : BJP demands central intervention, TMC accuses it of communalising incident

Opposition BJP in West Bengal Friday demanded central intervention in the Malda blast case and alleged that the state has turned into a hub of illegal bomb-making factory under the TMC rule.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:52 IST
Malda blast : BJP demands central intervention, TMC accuses it of communalising incident

Opposition BJP in West Bengal Friday demanded central intervention in the Malda blast case and alleged that the state has turned into a hub of illegal bomb-making factory under the TMC rule. The ruling Trinamool Congress retorted sharply accusing the BJP of trying to communalise the issue before the 2021 state polls.

Six persons were killed in a blast in a plastic factory at Sujapur in Malda district on Thursday. This had trigerred a political slugfest with BJP demanding a NIA probe into it and the TMC asking it not to politicize the issue. "We think there is a need for central intervention in Malda blast probe. Only central agencies can probe the matter impartially. The state police, instead of probing the matter will try to hush it up," state BJP president Dilip GHosh said.

"The culprits behind this blast should be identified and punished," he told reporters here. Wondering why regular incidents of blasts are taking place "only in Bengal", Ghosh alleged that the state has turned into a hub of illegal bomb-making factory in the state.

"Bomb blasts have become a regular affair in West Bengal. Every other day, there is an incident of bomb blast in the state. The state has become a hub of illegal bomb-making factory during the TMC rule," he said. BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday said the party will write to the union home ministry requesting it for an NIA probe to bring out the truth.

The Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC, which had already ruled out the need for an NIA probe, accused BJP of trying to communalize the issue ahead of the assembly polls. "BJP is trying to communalize the issue ahead of the assembly polls. A few years ago a similar blast has taken place inside a chemical factory in Gujarat. Few people had died and several others were injured. We didn't try to find any terror angle in it," West Bengal minister Bratya Basu said.

"There is no need to communalize an accident just because state elections are approaching. The BJP wants communal polarisation in Bengal," he siad. Assembly polls in the state are due in April-May 2021.

"Accidents do happen, but whenever any accident takes place in Bengal, the BJP tries to politicise the issue," Basu said. A BJP delegation led by Shreerupa Mitra Chowdhury is in Sujapur in Malda to meet the family members of the blast victim. They were stopped by the police from visiting the blast site.

Sleuths of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and forensic experts on Friday visited the plastic recycling factory at Sujapur where the explosion had taken place and collected samples from the site..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls to include child-centric approach in climate change response

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for including a child-centric approach in our response to climate change. He wanted the child rights to be interwoven into key national climate change and adaptation strategies, polici...

Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorde...

RBI releases panel report on extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks

Reserve Bank of India RBI, on Friday, released a report on Extant Ownership Guidelines for Indian private sector banks, which was prepared by an Internal Working Group IWG appointed by the central bank. RBI constituted the IWG on June 12, 2...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss; risk sentiment still buoyed by vaccine progress

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set to end the week on a loss, while riskier currencies were set for weekly gains, buoyed by improved risk appetite following COVID-19 vaccine progress and Joe Bidens U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020