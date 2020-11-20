Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Love jihad’ coined to disturb harmony, says Gehlot; faces flak from BJP

Hitting back, Shekhawat asked if marriage is a matter of personal liberty “why are the women not free to use their maiden name or religion”. BJP leaders use the term “love jihad” while alleging that Hindu women face harassment and forced conversion in the name of love and marriage.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:03 IST
‘Love jihad’ coined to disturb harmony, says Gehlot; faces flak from BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said “love jihad” is term “manufactured” by the BJP to disturb communal harmony, provoking a sharp reaction from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In a tweet, Gehlot said marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it is unconstitutional. Hitting back, Shekhawat asked if marriage is a matter of personal liberty “why are the women not free to use their maiden name or religion”.

BJP leaders use the term “love jihad” while alleging that Hindu women face harassment and forced conversion in the name of love and marriage. BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have said they are considering enactment of laws to curb such marriages.

But Gehlot said such law will not stand scrutiny in any court. "Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony," the Congress leader tweeted.

"Jihad has no place in love. They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," Gehlot said. “It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground,” he added.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and prominent BJP leader from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted strongly. “Dear Ashok ji, Love Jihad is a trap that has thousands of young women believing the marriage is a personal affair, where later it turns out it isn't. Also, if it is a matter of personal liberty, then why are the women not free to keep their maiden name or religion?” he asked.

“Why are families of girls too forced to accept the other religion? Isn't religion a matter of personal liberty?” he tweeted. Shekhawat asked if supporting this in the guise of personal freedom was the “new communal agenda" of the Congress. He charged that “manufacturing terms, riots and hatred is a Congress prerogative”.

The BJP, he said believed in “Sabka Vikas”, or universal development, and will ensure that womenfolk are “not subject to injustice of any kind” BJP’s Rajasthan president Satish Poonia also targeted Gehlot, claiming that his statement reflected “petty vote bank politics”. "It is hard to believe that the chief minister will get so rattled by the plight of the Congress nationwide. We all know that marriage in the tradition of India is a religious and socially recognised rite, and is not limited only to freedom of the individual," he said.

“The manner in which our innocent girls face harassment under the Islamic terror agenda of love jihad is well known,” Poonia said. “In such a situation, his statement definitely reflects a petty mentality and petty vote bank politics." PTI AG RAX ASH ASH

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls to include child-centric approach in climate change response

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for including a child-centric approach in our response to climate change. He wanted the child rights to be interwoven into key national climate change and adaptation strategies, polici...

Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorde...

RBI releases panel report on extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks

Reserve Bank of India RBI, on Friday, released a report on Extant Ownership Guidelines for Indian private sector banks, which was prepared by an Internal Working Group IWG appointed by the central bank. RBI constituted the IWG on June 12, 2...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss; risk sentiment still buoyed by vaccine progress

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set to end the week on a loss, while riskier currencies were set for weekly gains, buoyed by improved risk appetite following COVID-19 vaccine progress and Joe Bidens U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020