Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Love jihad’ coined to disturb harmony, says Gehlot; faces flak from BJP

But Gehlot said such law will not stand scrutiny in any court. "Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony," the Congress leader tweeted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:43 IST
‘Love jihad’ coined to disturb harmony, says Gehlot; faces flak from BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said “love jihad” is a term “manufactured” by the BJP to disturb communal harmony, provoking a sharp reaction from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In a tweet, Gehlot said marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it is unconstitutional.

Hitting back, Shekhawat asked if marriage is a matter of personal liberty “why are the women not free to use their maiden name or religion”. BJP leaders use the term “love jihad” while alleging that Hindu women face harassment and forced conversion in the name of love and marriage.

BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have said they are considering enactment of laws to curb such marriages. But Gehlot said such law will not stand scrutiny in any court.

"Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony," the Congress leader tweeted. "Jihad has no place in love. They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," Gehlot said.

“It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground,” he added. Union Jal Shakti Minister and prominent BJP leader from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted strongly.

“Dear Ashok ji, Love Jihad is a trap that has thousands of young women believing the marriage is a personal affair, where later it turns out it isn't. Also, if it is a matter of personal liberty, then why are the women not free to keep their maiden name or religion?” he asked. “Why are families of girls too forced to accept the other religion? Isn't religion a matter of personal liberty?” he tweeted. Shekhawat asked if supporting this in the guise of personal freedom was the “new communal agenda" of the Congress.

He charged that “manufacturing terms, riots and hatred is a Congress prerogative”. The BJP, he said believed in “Sabka Vikas”, or universal development, and will ensure that womenfolk are “not subject to injustice of any kind” BJP’s Rajasthan president Satish Poonia also targeted Gehlot, claiming that his statement reflected “petty vote bank politics”.

"It is hard to believe that the chief minister will get so rattled by the plight of the Congress nationwide. We all know that marriage in the tradition of India is a religious and socially recognised rite, and is not limited only to freedom of the individual," he said. “The manner in which our innocent girls face harassment under the Islamic terror agenda of love jihad is well known,” Poonia said.

“In such a situation, his statement definitely reflects a petty mentality and petty vote bank politics." PTI AG RAX ASH ASH ASH.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. It will be hard gr...

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...

Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen LMO plant was installed at the government medical college GMC hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on FridayThe installation of such a...

BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the false campaign by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020