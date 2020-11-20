Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsiders trying to dictate terms to people of Bengal: TMC

Senior TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu, while addressing a press conference here, said the BJP was "anti- Bengali" and that was the reason the party, which is in power at the Centre since 2014, has not appointed any Bengali as its Union Cabinet minister. "Outsiders who do not know Rabindranath Tagore are dictating terms to the people of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:33 IST
Outsiders trying to dictate terms to people of Bengal: TMC

The TMC leadership on Friday accused the BJP of engaging "non-Bengali outsiders to dictate terms" to the people of the state, an allegation refuted by the saffron party as "baseless and politically motivated". Senior TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu, while addressing a press conference here, said the BJP was "anti- Bengali" and that was the reason the party, which is in power at the Centre since 2014, has not appointed any Bengali as its Union Cabinet minister.

"Outsiders who do not know Rabindranath Tagore are dictating terms to the people of the state. We had seen how violence perpetrated by them led to desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust (during May 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaign)," Basu stated. Noting that the people of the state would never accept the dominion of "non-Bengali outsiders", Basu said, "History has shown any such attempt has never succeeded. This time, too, there will be no exception." Basu, while taking about BJP leaders deputed by the central leadership for Assembly polls, said Bengalis are being targeted and outsiders being sent to the state to do so.

"They want to control us with the help of outsiders. Do we have to keep our heads down? Is this misery the fate of Bengalis?" he questioned.

Pointing out to media reports suggesting that US President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is likely to have Indian- American professor Arun Majumdar as one of its members, Basu said, "Even Biden is fascinated by Bengalis, but Delhi isn't." He also sought to know why the saffron camp, despite having a Matua MP, did not accommodate someone from the community in the Union cabinet. "After we came to power in 2011, we appointed a state cabinet minister from the Matua community. In 2019, a Matua member from Thakurbari became an MP, but he was not given any ministry. Did they deserve such humiliation?" he questioned.

Emphasising that the TMC believes in taking "everybody along, unlike the BJP", Basu cited the example of retired IPS officer Rajpal Singh who was sworn in as a minister after the party came to power in 2011. "But you will not see Bengalis being given a ministry in any other state. You have an Arjun Singh as an MP here, then why not Arjun Roy from Uttar Pradesh or an Arjun Banerjee as MP from Gujarat?" he said.

Rejecting the allegations, the BJP leadership said it would like to know if political strategist Prashant Kishor, appointed by the TMC to strengthen its poll prospects, was a "Bengali or non-Bengali". "Our central leaders had come here to assist us and not to dictate terms. The TMC has been talking about outsiders... I would like to ask the party whether Prashant Kishor is an insider. The TMC knows it will lose the assembly polls, that is why it has resorted to such tactics," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...

Former Mayor sent to judicial custody in Bengaluru violence case

Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been sent to judicial custody by the city civil court here in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case. Sampath Raj who was earlier arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident ca...

Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. It will be hard gr...

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020