Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Athawale says don't pay power bills without 50 pc concession

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday asked the people in Maharashtra not to pay electricity bills until the state government slashed them by 50 per cent. "The Maharashtra government is wrong in asking people to make full payment of electricity bills.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:32 IST
Maha: Athawale says don't pay power bills without 50 pc concession

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday asked the people in Maharashtra not to pay electricity bills until the state government slashed them by 50 per cent. The opposition has been attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not granting concessions to electricity consumers who are complaining of `inflated' bills amid the pandemic.

The BJP has announced a `bill burning' agitation if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not cede the demand for bill waiver. "The Maharashtra government is wrong in asking people to make full payment of electricity bills. I am asking people not to pay the bills until the state slashes them by 50 per cent. The state government should offer a waiver of 50 per cent in the electricity bills," Athawale tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit people's income and many have lost their jobs but the "state is insisting on full payment of electricity bills in the last eight months", Athawale, who is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conducting DDC polls Modi govt's big achievement: J&K BJP leader

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP launched the campaign for the district development council elections in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, with party general secretary Ashok Kaul saying conducting the polls was a big achie...

Haryana minister first volunteer to get indigenous COVID vaccine dose in phase 3 trial in nation

Haryanas Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer for the phase three trial of the vaccine across the country. The phase three trial of Bhar...

Canada fears it could be 'really in trouble' as COVID cases set to soar

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, threatening to overwhelm an already creaking healthcare system, a top medical official said on Friday. Several provinces are rei...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020