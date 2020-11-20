Filing of nominations for civic polls ends; TRS-BJP duel on

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): The process of filing nominations for the December 1 civic election in Hyderabad came to a close on Friday even as the poll scene hotted up with the war of words between ruling TRS and opposition BJP intensifying.

Updated: 20-11-2020 22:47 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): The process of filing nominations for the December 1 civic election in Hyderabad came to a close on Friday even as the poll scene hotted up with the war of words between ruling TRS and opposition BJP intensifying. The counting of votes for the poll would be taken up on December 4.

The main contest is among the ruling TRS and the opposition BJP and Congress, though the TDP, once a major force in Hyderabad and Telangana, is also hoping to win a decent number of seats. TRS working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released areport on the progress achieved in the city in various sectors during the last six years since the party came to power.

Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would kick offhis campaign on Saturday, TRS said. In a shot in the arm for the BJP, actor-turned- politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan announced his party's support to BJP in the polls to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Jana Sena candidates, who filed their nominations, would pull out of the contest, the party said. The decision was taken keeping the larger interests of Hyderabad and Telangana in mind, it said.

Meanwhile, taking exception to certain comments of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar against the Chief Minister on Thursday, the TRS complained to the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking action against the former. The BJP said it petitioned the SEC on the alleged defamatory statements made by the Chief Minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words in the context of the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll which the latter won..

