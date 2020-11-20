Tamil Nadu police detains Stalin's son

Tamil Nadu police detained Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief Stalin's son and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin while he was launching the party's election campaign at an event in Thirukkuvalai village of Nagapattinam district on Friday.

As per the police, permission was not given by the administration for the event.

Later in the day, DMK supporters held a protest in Mannargudi town of Tiruvarur district against police action. (ANI)