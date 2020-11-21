During polls, released militants/OGWs summoned to update profiles: J&K police

Left Menu
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:53 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that released militants and overground workers (OGWs) were called to the police stations during elections to update their profiles. The statement comes after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that her party colleague Rouf Bhat was summoned to the Shergarhi police station in Srinagar on Friday and "asked to report everyday & ensure he stays" from 8 am-8 pm till the by-elections to the city civic body was over.

"As usual 'upar say order' (order from the top) is the justification," Mufti tweeted, asking Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha if this was "going to be the new norm for elections in J&K?" The police, however, refuted the allegations levelled by the former chief minister Tagging Mufti, the Srinagar Police tweeted that during any election, it called released militants/OGWs to police stations to update their profiles. Bhat "was also called to the PS for updation of his personal profile, as he was associated with HM outfit".

After the police's response, the PDP said "intentional targeting" of non-BJP leaders was a "clear route to installation of puppets" to govern the Valley. "Govt. is exposing its own duality everyday.... If ex-militants' info updation is an issue, it should be updated for BJP leaders as well. Why discrimination?" the party asked in a tweet, tagging Sinha. PTI SSB HMB

