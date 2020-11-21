WH disputes concerns about getting vaccine out

WH disputes concerns about getting vaccine outPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:56 IST
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday disputed Joe Biden's concerns about the government's ability to distribute a coronavirus vaccine after one is approved, given that the Trump administration is refusing to share information with the president-elect's team
McEnany ticked through the administration's timeline for getting an approved vaccine to the public, and held up a copy of the plan
"This is publicly available, if the former vice president would like to read through it," McEnany said at her first briefing since the election.
