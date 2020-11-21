Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba claims she was prevented from visiting area in Pulwama

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that she was stopped by the police from visiting Rambiara Nalla in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. She claimed that sand extraction through “illegal tenders” was being carried out in the area and lashed out at the administration alleging that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into “an open air prison”. There was no response from the police to queries on Mehbooba's charges.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:34 IST
Mehbooba claims she was prevented from visiting area in Pulwama

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that she was stopped by the police from visiting Rambiara Nalla in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. She claimed that sand extraction through “illegal tenders” was being carried out in the area and lashed out at the administration alleging that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into “an open air prison”.

There was no response from the police to queries on Mehbooba's charges. “I was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla today by local admin. This is where sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders & locals are barred from the area. Our land & resources are being plundered by GOI that has nothing but contempt for us (sic),” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

The PDP chief alleged that the BJP was “brazenly violating” her rights and “curbing” her movements under the “guise” of security. The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said she would fight tooth and nail against the “onslaught” on the rights and identity of the people.

Mufti on Saturday also accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the participation of political parties other than the BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely. Police have said the candidates were being provided collective security and put up in secure areas as deploying security personnel for every candidate was difficult.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands coronavirus tally rose to 70,790 on Saturday with 512 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight infected patients died in the state, according to a health department bulletinDehradun district reported the highes...

FICCI FLO inks pact with IESC, IIM Shillong to mentor women entrepreneurs

FLO, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry FICCI, on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Management IIM Shillong and Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre IESC to mentor...

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020