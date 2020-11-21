Left Menu
Maha gram panchayat final voters list to be out on Dec 10

The draft voters list for elections to 14,233 gram panchayats will be published on December 1, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said here on Saturday. Suggestions and objections will be accepted till December 7 and the final voter list will be published on December 10, he said. The electoral roll has been prepared as per the Assembly constituency-wise revised list till September 25.

The draft voters list for elections to 14,233 gram panchayats will be published on December 1, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said here on Saturday. Suggestions and objections will be accepted till December 7 and the final voter list will be published on December 10, he said.

The electoral roll has been prepared as per the Assembly constituency-wise revised list till September 25. Madan said 14,233 gram panchayats comprise 1,566 whose tenure ended between April to June, and 12,667 whose terms end between July and December.

Polls to 1,566 gram panchayats was scheduled on March 31 but they were stayed due to the coronavirus outbreak..

