Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alliance with BJP for 2021 elections to continue, say AIADMK's top leaders

The AIADMK and the BJP aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, along with others, including PMK, but the combine could win only the lone Theni seat out of the 39 segments in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party clinching it. The top leaders' assertion comes in the backdrop of the government's denial of permission to the BJP's Vel Yatra,aimed at exposing the DMK for "lending support" to an atheist group accused of denigrating Tamil hymn 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham', sung in praise of Lord Muruga, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:24 IST
Alliance with BJP for 2021 elections to continue, say AIADMK's top leaders

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday said its alliance with the BJP will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections and exuded confidence it will win a hatrick poll next year. AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami made the announcement at a government event here, attended by Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Palaniswami is the AIADMK Co-Coordinator while Coordinator Panneerselvam is his deputy. "I would like to inform through this meeting that in the coming election (2021), the victorious alliance of AIADMK and BJP will continue," Panneerselvam said.

Palaniswami, who said Prime Minister Modi and Shah were working towards making the country a superpower, asserted that "the alliance formed for the Lok Sabha polls will continue." "Our alliance will win maximum seats and AIADMK will retain power," he said. The AIADMK and the BJP aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, along with others, including PMK, but the combine could win only the lone Theni seat out of the 39 segments in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party clinching it.

The top leaders' assertion comes in the backdrop of the government's denial of permission to the BJP's Vel Yatra,aimed at exposing the DMK for "lending support" to an atheist group accused of denigrating Tamil hymn 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham', sung in praise of Lord Muruga, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The AIADMK had recently lashed out at its saffron ally on the matter and accused it of attempting votebank politics.

BJP state President L Murugan has been courting arrest in different towns after trying to take out the procession despite denial of permission..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rookie Nienabar leads going into final round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber overcame a stuttering start to sink three successive birdies on the back nine and card a 67 to take a slender one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tours Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sa...

Invest India, UNDP identify 18 Investment Opportunities Areas across six critical SDG-enabling sectors

Invest India and the United Nations Development Programme UNDP have identified 18 Investment Opportunities Areas IOAs across six critical SDG-enabling sectors that can balance commercial returns with catalytic development impact. On Friday,...

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European UnionWhile Britain formally wi...

Fisheries sector can attract USD 9 billion investment in 5 years: Official

India expects the fisheries sector to attract investments worth USD 9 billion over the next five years along with huge employment generation, a top official said on Sarturday. Fisheries exports are expected to more than double to Rs 100,000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020