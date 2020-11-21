Raj: Cong MLA seeks OBC reservation for Jats of Bharatpur, Dholpur

Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to recommend the Centre to give OBC reservation to the Jat communities of Bharatpur and Dholpur. The former tourism minister said that he comprehensively discussed the matter with Gehlot on Friday.

"Fingers crossed to see the official recommendation letter to the centre going out soon," he said in a tweet. Singh, who is the Deeg-Kumher MLA, was sacked from the cabinet along with Sachin Pilot and Ramesh Meena over their involvement in a "conspiracy to topple" the state government in July this year.