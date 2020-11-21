UP CM orders stern action against liquor mafia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered stern action under the stringent Gangster Act against those found selling spurious liquor in the state. The chief minister cracked the whip a day after five persons died and many others were taken ill after consuming hooch in a village in Allahabad district on Friday.

"The Chief Minister has taken serious cognizance of the incident in Allahabad in which some people died," said the Uttar Pradesh government in an official statement. "Those found selling spurious liquor should be booked under the Gangster Act, and their properties should be seized. The seized property should be auctioned and the money received from it be used to help the aggrieved families," the statement said in a direction to government officials.

The hooch tragedy occurred in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station of Allahabad district. Allahabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvashreshtha Tripathi had on Friday told PTI that five people died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, on Saturday said the BJP Government is not bothered about the health and life of the common people. Akhilesh Yadav said despite the tall claims by the chief minister, the spurious liquor business has been registering speedy growth in the state.

"The confidence level of the liquor mafia is so high that they are violating all laws and laid down norms and selling spurious liquor openly," he said. He also said this government has not taken any concrete step to dismantle the spurious liquor syndicate.