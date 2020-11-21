Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM orders stern action against liquor mafia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered stern action under the stringent Gangster Act against those found selling spurious liquor in the state. The seized property should be auctioned and the money received from it be used to help the aggrieved families," the statement said in a direction to government officials. The hooch tragedy occurred in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station of Allahabad district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:22 IST
UP CM orders stern action against liquor mafia
The chief minister cracked the whip a day after five persons died and many others were taken ill after consuming hooch in a village in Allahabad district on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered stern action under the stringent Gangster Act against those found selling spurious liquor in the state. The chief minister cracked the whip a day after five persons died and many others were taken ill after consuming hooch in a village in Allahabad district on Friday.

"The Chief Minister has taken serious cognizance of the incident in Allahabad in which some people died," said the Uttar Pradesh government in an official statement. "Those found selling spurious liquor should be booked under the Gangster Act, and their properties should be seized. The seized property should be auctioned and the money received from it be used to help the aggrieved families," the statement said in a direction to government officials.

The hooch tragedy occurred in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station of Allahabad district. Allahabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvashreshtha Tripathi had on Friday told PTI that five people died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, on Saturday said the BJP Government is not bothered about the health and life of the common people. Akhilesh Yadav said despite the tall claims by the chief minister, the spurious liquor business has been registering speedy growth in the state.

"The confidence level of the liquor mafia is so high that they are violating all laws and laid down norms and selling spurious liquor openly," he said. He also said this government has not taken any concrete step to dismantle the spurious liquor syndicate.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020