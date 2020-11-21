Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt trying to sabotage investigation into gold smuggling case, alleges Chennithala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday has alleged that the state government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are trying to sabotage the investigation into the gold smuggling and narcotics cases.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:23 IST
Kerala govt trying to sabotage investigation into gold smuggling case, alleges Chennithala
Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday has alleged that the state government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are trying to sabotage the investigation into the gold smuggling and narcotics cases. Fearing that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be caught in the investigation, the government itself is trying to sabotage the legitimate investigation flouting norms, Chennithala alleged. Even the Kerala Legislative Assembly is being misused to thwart the anti-corruption probe, he alleged.

The accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, escaped to Karnataka with the help of the police and the voice message of Swapna was recorded and released saying that there would be no trouble for the government. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) declared a vigilance inquiry to block the investigation. The files were taken by vigilance to prevent them from reaching the CBI. A fire broke out where the files of gold smuggling were kept in the Protocol Office of the Secretariat.

When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thiruvananthapuram in a case related to drug trafficking, the Government tried to obstruct it with the help of the Child Rights Commission and the police. The Assembly misused the Ethics and Privilege Committee to obstruct the investigation into corruption in the Vadakancherry Life Project. The Speaker, who was supposed to act impartially beyond party politics, intervened and acted with political bias.

The audio message of the accused Swapna Suresh was prepared and released saying that investigation agencies pressured her to give a statement against the Chief Minister. These things prove that the state government itself is trying to sabotage the investigation into the gold smuggling and drug trafficking cases, alleged Chennithala. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020