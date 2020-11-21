Congress has double standards on PAGD, says Haryana CM

Slamming Congress for "adopting double standards", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that while its Jammu and Kashmir unit claimed that they are not part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) but they are contesting polls in cooperation with PAGD. "Two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). During its meeting on November 13, leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Congress said that they will cooperate with PAGD but Congress leaders say that the party is not part of PAGD," Khattar told ANI.

He further said, "If Congress is not a part of PAGD, why doesn't it seek an answer from its unit in Jammu and Kashmir? Congress is contesting the district development council polls in cooperation with PAGD. It shows that Congress leaders are adopting double standards." People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday alleged that his party's candidates are not being allowed to canvass for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the newly created Union Territory and are being confined in name of security.

In a letter to Election Commissioner KK Sharma, Abdullah said that they are not allowed to canvass, they are completely out of touch with those from whom they are supposed to seek votes and excuse of security should not be used as an excuse to interfere in the democratic process. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain who is in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election, said that his party's opposition People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is misleading people with the talks of bringing back Article 370, but added that people don't believe the leaders associated with the alliance.

"People are angry with the Gupkar gang, and they can't do anything. They are just making statements. They are saying that they'll bring back Article 370. But, now the law has been made. They are saying the matter is sub judice. If the matter is sub judice, then why are they misleading people that they'll bring back Article 370? People here don't believe anything they say," he stated. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)