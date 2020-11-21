Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress has double standards on PAGD, says Haryana CM

Slamming Congress for "adopting double standards", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that while its Jammu and Kashmir unit claimed that they are not part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) but they are contesting polls in cooperation with PAGD.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:52 IST
Congress has double standards on PAGD, says Haryana CM
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Congress for "adopting double standards", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that while its Jammu and Kashmir unit claimed that they are not part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) but they are contesting polls in cooperation with PAGD. "Two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). During its meeting on November 13, leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Congress said that they will cooperate with PAGD but Congress leaders say that the party is not part of PAGD," Khattar told ANI.

He further said, "If Congress is not a part of PAGD, why doesn't it seek an answer from its unit in Jammu and Kashmir? Congress is contesting the district development council polls in cooperation with PAGD. It shows that Congress leaders are adopting double standards." People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday alleged that his party's candidates are not being allowed to canvass for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the newly created Union Territory and are being confined in name of security.

In a letter to Election Commissioner KK Sharma, Abdullah said that they are not allowed to canvass, they are completely out of touch with those from whom they are supposed to seek votes and excuse of security should not be used as an excuse to interfere in the democratic process. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain who is in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election, said that his party's opposition People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is misleading people with the talks of bringing back Article 370, but added that people don't believe the leaders associated with the alliance.

"People are angry with the Gupkar gang, and they can't do anything. They are just making statements. They are saying that they'll bring back Article 370. But, now the law has been made. They are saying the matter is sub judice. If the matter is sub judice, then why are they misleading people that they'll bring back Article 370? People here don't believe anything they say," he stated. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...

Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of...

Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom, revealed she has been bowled over by the Khiladi star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020