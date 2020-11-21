BJP diverting public attention from its failures through issues like love jihad: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that BJP is diverting public attention from its failures by raising issues like 'Love Jihad'. "BJP is desperate to divert public attention from its failures. 'Love Jihad', 'Cow Slaughter' and similar issues are their only hope to win elections," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"@BJP4India does not have a clear stance on cow slaughter issue. Beef exports have been doubled since @narendramodi became @PMOIndia. Many of those exporters are from BJP only," he added. He further said: "There is no caste-religion restriction on marriage. No law in the country has ever defined what love jihad means, the Union Home Minister said in Parliament."

"The Allahabad High Court has not ruled that interfaith marriage is illegal. Let those who refer to that verdict read it first," he added. (ANI)