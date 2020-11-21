Will inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders be called love jihad, asks Chhattisgarh CM
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders will fall under the definition of 'love jihad'.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:43 IST
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders will fall under the definition of 'love jihad'.
"Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of 'love jihad'?" asked Baghel while addressing media here.
The statement comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Prior to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh
- Baghel
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Yogi Adityanath
- Madhya
- Chouhan
ALSO READ
Powered by Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt's progressive agenda, hardwork of BJP's MP unit, party has emerged as people's unparalleled choice: Modi.
Bhupesh Baghel urges Amit Shah to increase employment opportunities in Bastar region to end Naxal problem
Allow production of bio-ethanol: Baghel asks Dharmendra Pradhan
Bhupesh Baghel to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Tennis Sport Academy in Raipur
C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel