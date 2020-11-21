BJP to organise training camp for grassroot leaders in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to organise a training camp for grassroot-level leaders in Punjab. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar has directed that all booth-level party workers would be imparted training to coordinate the party activities.

State general secretary Jivan Gupta has said convener of the BJP's training cell Mohan Lal Garg has been entrusted with the responsibility of organising the training camp at the party's state headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh. During this training camp, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar and general secretary Subhash Sharma would also be present. A campaign to train Mandal-level party workers would also be started along with it, said Gupta.

During the training, every party worker would be apprised with party discipline norms, history, policies, and achievement of the Sh Narendra Modi government. Gupta said during the training camp all COVID-19 precautions would be taken. All district level and state cell leaders would take part in the camp. (ANI)