Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest against French bill to curb identification of police

On the Trocadero Square in western Paris, rights activists, trade unionists and journalists chanted "Everybody wants to film the police!" and "Freedom!", as police wearing riot gear stood by around the square. Many demonstrators wore the high-visibility jackets of the "Yellow Vest" movement that started a wave of anti-government protests two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 01:54 IST
Thousands protest against French bill to curb identification of police
Many demonstrators wore the high-visibility jackets of the "Yellow Vest" movement that started a wave of anti-government protests two years ago. Image Credit: ANI

Several thousand people protested in Paris on Saturday against a bill that would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face with the intention that they should be harmed. Supporters say police officers and their families need protection from harassment, both online and in-person when off duty.

Opponents say the law would infringe journalists' freedom to report, and make it harder to hold police accountable for abuses such as excessive use of force - a growing public concern. The offence would carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a 45,000-euro ($53,000) fine. On the Trocadero Square in western Paris, rights activists, trade unionists and journalists chanted "Everybody wants to film the police!" and "Freedom!", as police wearing riot gear stood by around the square.

Many demonstrators wore the high-visibility jackets of the "Yellow Vest" movement that started a wave of anti-government protests two years ago. Some held signs that read "We'll put down our (smart)phones when you put down your weapons".

Similar demonstrations were planned in Marseille, Lille, Montpellier, Rennes, Saint-Etienne and Nice. In Paris, police clashed with demonstrators at the end of the protest. By 7:45 p.m., 23 people had been arrested and a police officer slightly injured, the police prefecture tweeted.

Edwy Plenel, the chief editor of the investigative news website Mediapart, said the proposed legislation was "a green light for the worst elements in the police". "Those in power are increasingly trying to prevent citizens, journalists and whistleblowers from revealing the failures of the state. When this happens, democracy fades away," he added.

Last Tuesday, two journalists were detained in a protest that led to clashes with police as lawmakers in the National Assembly began debating the bill, which is backed by President Emmanuel Macron's party and its parliamentary allies. The bill passed its first reading on Friday and there will be a second reading on Tuesday. It then goes to the Senate for further debate before it can become law.

An amendment drafted by the government and approved on Friday modified the article in question, 24, to add the phrase "without prejudice to the right to inform". Prime Minister Jean Castex said this would "remove any ambiguity on the intention to guarantee respect for public freedoms while better protecting those, police and gendarmes, who ensure the protection of the population".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

Police said that theyre still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people. Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterdays shooting at Mayfair Mall, th...

Coronavirus - France reports 17,881 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 17,881 on Saturday, lower than the 22,882 reported on Friday.The health ministry also reported 276 new deaths from the virus in hospitals over 24 hours, against 386 on Friday. Total...

Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a forensic audit of the central bank was vital to combat corruption and that he would put it back on track following the withdrawal of the consultancy hired to do the audit.Aoun said inte...

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays

Portugal is to ban domestic travel and close schools around two upcoming holidays in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday.Travel between municipalities will be banned fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020