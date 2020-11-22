Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

So far, attempts to thwart certification have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. On Saturday, Matthew Brann, a Republican federal judge nominated by former President Barack Obama, dismissed a similar effort in Pennsylvania, writing that the case amounted to "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations." For Trump to have any hope of remaining in the White House, he needs to eliminate Biden's 81,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:30 IST
After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a scathing court setback in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump faces increased pressure from his fellow Republicans to drop his effort to overturn the U.S. presidential election and concede to Democrat Joe Biden.

Since Biden was declared the winner two weeks ago, Trump has launched a barrage of lawsuits and mounted a pressure campaign to prevent states from certifying their vote totals. So far, attempts to thwart certification have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

On Saturday, Matthew Brann, a Republican federal judge nominated by former President Barack Obama, dismissed a similar effort in Pennsylvania, writing that the case amounted to "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations." For Trump to have any hope of remaining in the White House, he needs to eliminate Biden's 81,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania. The state is due to begin certifying its results on Monday.

Trump's lawyers vowed a quick appeal, but lawyers who opposed him in court say he is out of time. "This should put the nail in the coffin on any further attempts by President Trump to use the federal courts to rewrite the outcome of the 2020 election," said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress are now breaking ranks. Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the ruling closed off any chance for a legal victory in Pennsylvania and called on Trump to concede the election.

Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership team in the House of Representatives, earlier called on Trump to respect "the sanctity of our electoral process" if he does not succeed in court. TRUMP REFUSES TO CONCEDE

Biden got 6 million more votes than Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and also prevailed 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines who will take the oath of office on Jan. 20. He has spent the past several weeks preparing to take office, though Trump's administration has refused to provide funding and security clearances to do so.

Critics say Trump's refusal to concede have serious implications for national security and the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 255,000 Americans. In order to remain in office, Trump would somehow need to overturn election results in at least three large states - an unprecedented feat in U.S. history.

A recount in Georgia only affirmed Biden's win there, and officials certified the result on Friday. Trump's campaign said late Saturday it would request another recount. In Wisconsin, election officials have criticized Trump volunteers for slowing a partial recount that is not expected to overturn Biden's victory.

With recounts and lawsuits coming up short, Trump is now pressuring Republican-led state legislatures to throw out the vote totals and declare him the winner. "Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have ... the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections and the United States of America itself," he wrote on Twitter after the Pennsylvania ruling.

On Friday, he summoned two top Republicans in Michigan's legislature to the White House. After the meeting, they said they saw no evidence that would lead them to intervene. Biden is leading Trump in Michigan by 154,000 votes. Election officials across the country say there is no evidence of significant voting fraud, and Trump's own administration has called the election the "most secure in American history."

But Trump's accusations have continued to inflame his hard-core Republican base. Half of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, and supporters have staged rallies across the country to protest the outcome.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Sweeney joins drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has boarded the cast of dramedy American Sole. Led by Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr, the STX movie will be directed by Ian Edelman from his own script. Hollywood star Kevin Hart is attached as a producer,...

IOB expects resolution of NPAs worth Rs 18,000 cr in 2nd half of FY21

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB expects resolution of about Rs 18,000 crore of non-performing assets NPAs under the insolvency and bankruptcy process during the second half of the current fiscal, a move that will boost its bottomline. ...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Unio...

Kohli is not what you see on cricket field, he is chilled out guy: Zampa

Virat Kohlis on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a chilled out guy during their interactions in the recent IPL. The duo played for the Roya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020