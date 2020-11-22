Left Menu
Development News Edition

No leadership crisis in Cong; support for Sonia, Rahul apparent to 'anyone not blind': Khurshid

The leadership, of which all these people are a part, will appropriately look at what may have gone wrong, how we could have improved, and that will happen in the normal course, we needn't talk about it in the public," said Khurshid, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 12:56 IST
No leadership crisis in Cong; support for Sonia, Rahul apparent to 'anyone not blind': Khurshid

Amid criticism of the Congress top brass by some leaders following a poor show in the Bihar polls, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said there is no leadership crisis in the party and an all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is "apparent to anyone who is not blind". Khurshid, who is among the leaders considered close to the Gandhi family, also said there are enough forums in the Congress for airing views and doing so outside the party "hurts" it, remarks that come days after senior leader Kapil Sibal and some others went public with their criticism of the party leadership.

"The leadership listens to me, I am given an opportunity, they (those criticising in the media) are given an opportunity, where does this thing come from that the leadership is not listening," Khurshid told PTI in an interview. Asked about comments by Sibal and another senior leader P Chidambaram on Congress' poor showing in the Bihar election and recent bypolls, he said he cannot disagree with what they have said, but asked why does anybody have to go out and tell the media and the world that "we need to do this".

"Analysis is done all the time, there is no quarrel about analysis. It will be done. The leadership, of which all these people are a part, will appropriately look at what may have gone wrong, how we could have improved, and that will happen in the normal course, we needn't talk about it in the public," said Khurshid, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). His remarks come days after Sibal's public criticism of the Congress leadership and his statement that the time of introspection was over and people no longer saw the party as an effective alternative.

Asked about some leaders calling for having a full-time president, he said they should come forward and talk about it inside the party. "See our leader and say you don't look good without a label, the leader will take a call," Khurshid said.

Hitting out at those voicing concerns that Sonia Gandhi has been interim chief for over a year, he asked who decides one year is too long for having an interim chief and asserted that if the process of electing a new president is taking time, there must be a good reason for it. "Nobody has gone away, they are all here. The only insistence is on a label, why do you insist on a label. There is no president in the Bahujan Samaj Party, there is no chairman in the Left wing parties, only general secretaries...Every party cannot follow the same model," he said.

The party has a president in Sonia Gandhi, though interim, which is not outside the Constitution, not unreasonable and not something the party "can't survive with", Khurshid said. "We are happy, we are working with it. There is no leadership crisis, I say that with great emphasis," he asserted.

The election committee is working on the election of the president which is taking time due to COVID, he said, adding that all the work and preparations are underway. Asked if everyone in the Congress is strongly behind Rahul Gandhi as their leader, Khurshid said, "I think that is apparent to anyone who is not blind, that people are fully supportive of Congress president Sonia ji and of Mr Rahul Gandhi, who is our former president. Everybody supports them." "Those who question (the leadership), if they claim to be democrats, they should have some courtesy to include us who don't question (the leadership) and inside the party we can decide whether they are more or we are more. All our objection is about this happening outside the party," he said.

On whether there are forums available in the party where leaders can articulate their concerns, Khurshid said, "Of course. How did they (those saying there is no forum to express views) become MPs. Everyone who is talking, are they not MPs. That must have been done somewhere in the party, not done on the streets." There is a reasonable amount of exchange of views in the party, said Khurshid, who was last week named as convenor of the committee on foreign affairs formed by the party. Interestingly, among those nominated in the party's committees on economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security, were senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the Congress.

On his recent assertion that if the mood of the electorate is resistant to the liberal values the party has espoused, it should be prepared for a long struggle rather than look for shortcuts, Khurshid said what he meant by shortcut was that one gives up their ideology. "Why should you give up your ideology. If your ideology is not persuading the voter to go with you, you should either shut shop, or you wait. We persuade the voter, it will take time," he said.

"Why are we so worried that we have lost power and therefore we must get back into power in weeks or months or years etc. If it doesn't happen for a while, we will continue to work. Politics is about the passion for a cause, politics is not about a pre-qualification for power. We must pursue our cause and we will pursue our cause," Khurshid said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP

New Delhi, Nov 22 PTI&#160;High-level central teams have been deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in COVID-19 response and management.&#160; These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of ...

Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on 4 new housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore amid recovery in demand for residential properties. The Bengaluru-based company wil...

SC sets aside high court order, says liberty of citizen can't be taken away in this manner

Liberty of a citizen cannot be taken away in this manner, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order which had dismissed a plea filed by a man on the grounds that his lawyer had remained absent on...

Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's health condition: Doctor

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi marginally improved on Sunday morning, and he is currently semi-conscious, Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH, said. The veteran Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020