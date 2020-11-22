Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso holds election under looming threat of violence

The election commission said some voters had experienced difficulties finding their polling stations but did not report wider disruptions. Analysts expect a tight race that could go to a second round if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:27 IST
Burkina Faso holds election under looming threat of violence

Voters went to the polls in Burkina Faso on Sunday in a presidential election dominated by jihadist violence that will prevent voting in hundreds of villages. President Roch Kabore is seeking a second five-year term, campaigning on achievements such as free healthcare for children under the age of five and paving some of the red dirt roads that snake across the arid West African country.

But a surge in attacks by groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State has eclipsed everything and the violence has cost more than 2,000 lives this year alone. After casting his vote in a school in Ouagadougou, Kabore told reporters: "I call on all Burkinabe to vote, whatever their leaning. It’s about the democracy of Burkina Faso, it’s about development, it’s about peace."

The electoral commission has said that polling stations will remain shut across much of the north and east for fear of violence. At least 400,000 people - nearly 7% of the electorate - will be unable to cast their votes, official data shows.

"We need someone who is going to bring peace to our country. The president needs a second mandate to end what has started," said 59-year-old secretarial worker Maimouna Tapsoba after voting in Ouagadougou. Kabore faces stiff opposition from former finance minister and 2015 runner-up Zephirin Diabre as well as Eddie Komboigo, head of Blaise Campaore's party. Campaore was president for 27 years until the 2014 revolution.

Komboigo on Sunday joined Diabre in claiming the vote had been marred by fraud. Both vowed to challenge the results by filing a formal complaint on Monday. They have not provided evidence for their claims. The election commission said some voters had experienced difficulties finding their polling stations but did not report wider disruptions.

Analysts expect a tight race that could go to a second round if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote. Provisional results from the first round are expected by the middle of the week.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...

Retrograde step: IMA on govt allowing post-grad Ayurveda docs to perform surgery

The Indian Medical Association IMA has condemned the move by the Central Council of Indian Medicine authorising post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda be trained to perform surgical procedures and described it as a ret...

Bengal govt has reservations about governor sending letters to VCs: minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that the state government has objected to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sending letters to vice-chancellors of universities of north Bengal to know the reasons behind their absence...

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020